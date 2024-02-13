Shooting incident claims lives of 4 in South Athens

(MENAFN) Reports from local media on Monday indicated that a shooting incident occurred south of the Greek capital Athens, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals. The suburb of Glyfada was the site of the attack, where among the victims were identified as a 67-year-old shipping company owner and the co-owner and manager, as stated by a state-run news agency.



The alleged perpetrator, reported to be a 70-year-old former employee who had recently been terminated from his position, is said to have committed suicide using the same firearm employed in the attack. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, with authorities seeking to ascertain the motives and events leading up to the shooting.



The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting concerns and calls for increased attention to issues related to workplace disputes and violence prevention. As details continue to emerge, there is a collective sense of mourning and reflection on the tragic loss of life in Glyfada. Efforts to support the families and loved ones affected by the shooting are underway, underscoring the need for solidarity and support in times of crisis.

