Imploding INDIA Alliance

When INDIA Alliance was formed in June 2023, it held the promise of offering a tough political challenge to the dominance of the ruling BJP led by the overarching figure of the prime minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party which continues to enjoy a national footprint – albeit drastically shrunken in the last decade – the regional parties with their committed support bases made the alliance a force to reckon with.

But with the exit of Nitish Kumar, one of the alliance's key architects,

and the growing rumblings over pre-election seat-sharing the alliance has started unraveling



The AAP's decision to contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Haryana independently signals a further rupture in the INDIA Alliance. The fragmentation of the alliance in this crucial region raises questions about its ability to present a united front against the BJP. While the alliance's unraveling in Punjab and Chandigarh may not be representative of its overall status, it underlines the challenges it faces in maintaining cohesion across diverse regional landscapes. As it has turned out,

the internal discord and disagreements over seat allocations have further strained the alliance's unity, threatening to weaken its collective strength in the face of a formidable opponent like the BJP.



Recent opinion polls, such as the Mood of the Nation survey conducted by the India Today Group, paint a contrasting picture of the alliance's fortunes in different regions. In Tamil Nadu, the poll predicts a resounding victory for the DMK-Congress combine, projecting a clean sweep with all 39 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance is estimated to secure an impressive 47% vote share, leaving the BJP-led NDA trailing with only a 15% share. This substantial lead shows the alliance's potential to make significant gains in the southern state, further reinforcing its position as a force to be reckoned with. But not so in most other states, particularly in north India.



As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the INDIA Alliance finds itself at a crossroads. The initial optimism surrounding its formation has given way to internal discord, with the departure of key figure like Nitish Kumar and disputes over seat-sharing threatening to undermine its collective strength. The regional variations in the Mood of the Nation poll hint at a complex political landscape, where success in one state does not guarantee triumph in others.

The coming months will be crucial for the alliance as it navigates internal tensions, seeks to address regional concerns, and strives to present a united front against the BJP. The challenges ahead will test the resilience of the INDIA Alliance and determine whether it can overcome internal strife to emerge as a potent political force in the upcoming elections.

