Kashmir Sees Increased Day Temp

This marked the highest day temperature in the city since January 14. Despite the warm days, nights remain extremely cold with the minimum temperature being -4.7 degree Celsius, a deviation of 5 degrees below normal.

“This was the highest day temperature in the city since January 14 when the mercury had climbed to 14.6 degrees Celsius owing to dry weather conditions in January,” a Met Department official said.

South Kashmir's Qazigund and north Kashmir's district of Kupwara also experienced above normal temperatures with maximums of 14.4 degrees Celsius and 13.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures in these regions were -4.4 and -4.3 degree Celsius respectively.

The southern town of Pahalgam was the coldest during the night at -7.9 degrees Celsius, and recorded a maximum of 10.2 degrees Celsius in the day, 3.8 degrees above normal. The ski resort town of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -6.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather is predicted to remain dry till February 17, with a possible spell of snow from February 18 to 20.

After a long dry and warm winter, the valley saw widespread snowfall and rain last week. The valley is currently in the moderate phase of winter, Chillai Khurd, following the end of the harshest 40-day period on January 29.

