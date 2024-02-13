J & K Braces For 3-Day Wet Spell From Feb 18

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir News Observer that the weather would remain mostly dry till February 17 while the day temperature is expected to rise further in coming days.

He added that a three-day wet spell is expected from February 18 during which the light to moderate snowfall is expected.“There is a forecast of light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches while plains are expected to witness light rains or snow,” he said.

“The higher reaches of south Kashmir parts would likely receive moderate to heavy snowfall during the period,” he said.

The MeT Director further said that the maximum temperature has risen in most parts of J&K and it is expected to go up by a few more degrees in the coming days.

Moreover, the parts of Kashmir have continued to record sub-zero temperatures.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature today settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius.

The coldest place was Pahalgam at minus 7.0 degree Celsius while the day temperature settled at 8.6 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.5 degree Celsius while the day temperature settled at 5.0 degree Celsius.

Kupwara however, was the hottest today at 12.6 degree Celsius while the night temperature settled at minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Moreover, the MeT department in its advisory, said that the in view of the significant snow accumulation and sub freezing temperature over many hilly areas, travellers are advised to follow administration and traffic police advisory.

