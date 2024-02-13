After Seeking Release PM Modi To Visit Qatar Now Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on February 14after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, an announcement that came hours after Qatar released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel.
Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to the UAE on Monday with an aim to expand overall bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment, energy and digital domain.
“After completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the prime minister will travel to Doha, Qatar on February 14 afternoon,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing.
The foreign secretary said Modi will hold bilateral talks with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other high dignitaries.
The announcement on Modi's visit to Doha came hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home on Monday morning, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. Read Also Have Given 1.5 Times More Jobs Than Previous Govt In 10 Yrs: PM A Diplomatic Victory? Qatar Releases 8 Jailed Indians
