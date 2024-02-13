Over 1.6 Million Tree Saplings Planted Across 4,775 Hectares In J & K

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Roshan Jaggi and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Union Minister emphasized to promote the concept of Nagar Vans in Jammu and Kashmir aimed to enhance the tree cover outside forests besides extension of biodiversity and ecological benefits to urban and pre-urban areas.



He appreciated the involvement of PRI representatives, local people, NGOs, school children, NCC and NSS cadets, Paryavaran/Van Mitras, eco guides, paramilitary forces and other stakeholders around all the Gram Panchayats and villages besides Urban Local Bodies in afforestation and other activities.

During the meeting, different issues concerning the projects supported by Central Ministry (MoEFCC) were brought to the notice of the

Union Minister by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. These included release of funds under Nagar van scheme, Green India Mission and Forest fire Protection and Management scheme.

The PCCF (HoFF) also apprised the Union MoS of the progress, made so far, to achieve the targets under different deliverables assigned by the government especially under the flagship programs like Green J&K Drive, Har Gaon Hariyali, Ped Lagayen Beti Ke Naam, One Village One Beat Guard Program, Van Se Jal, Jal Se Jeevan, Demarcation and Strengthening of Forest Boundaries in J&K.

It was informed that, presently, a number of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) are operational in J&K with 100 per cent support from Centre government like Green India Mission (GIM), which is one of the eight Missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) with an aim of protecting, restoring and enhancing India's diminishing forest cover and responding to climate change by a combination of adaptation and mitigation measures.

Besides, a total of 4775 hectare of identified landscape has been covered and planted with 16.94 lakh tree saplings at a cost of Rs 29.61 crore, so far.

It was further informed that, J&K Forest Department has decided to develop at least one Nagar Van /Nagar Vatika in each ULB of the UT under the Nagar Van Yojna J&K.



Besides, there are 80 ULBs which include 02 Municipal Corporations, out of these, 43 ULBs have been covered under the NVY scheme and the work on remaining 37 is under progress.



During the current financial year, Rs 98.3 lakh have also been released to combat forest fires under 'Forest Fire Prevention and Management” scheme.

Later, the Union MoS also inspected one of the Nagar Vans in Roop Nagar area of Jammu City and planted a sapling there.

Pertinently, the Forest department has been given the highest target of planting 175 lakh plants during 2023-24 both on forest and non-forest land with the active involvement of local people and PRI representatives.

