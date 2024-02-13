Bitcoin Pushes Cryptos Upwards

Market picture

The crypto market reached a capitalisation of $1.82 trillion in the early hours of trading on Monday. By the early European session, it had corrected to $1.8 trillion, but this is still more than 10% above the levels of a week earlier.

Bitcoin remains the most crucial growth driver, adding 12% in 7 days against about 8% for Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano – important drivers of the current cycle. Bitcoin now accounts for 52.6% of the entire crypto market, adding more than ten percentage points over the year and 1.5p. p. over the month.

Bitcoin posted its seventh consecutive day of gains, but the strengthening slowed over the weekend. It also coincided with a move above 70 on the RSI on the daily timeframes, which could increase players' appetite for short-term profit-taking. Caution is also building as we approach the January peak. Bulls have clearly become more cautious, closing the week at the highest since December 2021.