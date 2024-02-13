Russian GDP Up 3.6 Pct In 2023: Putin

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia's GDP grew by 3.6 percent in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a government meeting on economic issues on Monday.

“As I have already noted, economic growth turned out to be higher than expected last year,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

The country's GDP was projected to increase by 3.5 percent but ended up by 3.6 percent in 2023, said Putin, noting that this figure was“higher than the global average.”

The Russian president called this an important achievement and attributed it to the country's domestic capabilities.

The industrial production went up 3.5 percent over the year, and the manufacturing industry grew 7.5 percent, added the president. ■