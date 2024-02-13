Hezbollah Official Survives Israeli Air Strike In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An Israeli strike on Monday targeted a Hezbollah figure in the district of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, he survived but was seriously injured, Lebanese security sources told Xinhua.

The Hezbollah official, whose name was not provided, was targeted with an air-to-surface missile while driving, said the sources who spoke anonymously.

Medical sources told Xinhua that the injured official was in critical condition and was immediately performing surgery.

Hezbollah has not yet issued any statement about the incident.

Lebanese military sources said that Israel on Monday carried out eight air strikes on four towns and villages and fired about 70 shells on 18 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 264 people on the Lebanese side, including 185 Hezbollah members and 44 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.