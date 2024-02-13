NASDAQ 100 Forecast Today - 12/02: Seeks Higher Levels

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The NASDAQ 100 index has shown consistent support just below its current trading levels, prompting a need for vigilant observation of market dynamics. The prevailing trend suggests a strong bullish sentiment, with consideration for purchasing opportunities during minor pullbacks.

Notably, the NASDAQ 100's performance is heavily influenced by a handful of key stocks, including Tesla and Amazon, among others. However, there is a growing recognition of the market potentially stretching beyond sustainable levels, prompting some to advocate for a cautious approach and wait-and-see stance.

From a technical standpoint, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average and the 16,950 level are seen as potential support levels . Despite the market's susceptibility to fluctuations driven by a select few stocks, there is acknowledgment of the potential for increased volatility. Nonetheless, a significant breach below the 16,950 level could signify a notable shift in market sentiment, necessitating a more careful approach from traders. The markets will continue to be noisy, but I think there are buyers out there waiting to get involved. This is a situation where plenty of people will look at dips for an opportunity to get involved.

Looking ahead, there is a prevailing sentiment that the NASDAQ 100 may aim for the 18,000 level in the near term, with further upside potential towards 20,000 over an extended period. Overall, the outlook remains positive, suggesting a continued upward trajectory for the index. Shorting the market appears ill-advised at present, although hedging strategies such as purchasing puts in the options market could be considered to mitigate potential downside risk. However, it is important to acknowledge that such scenarios seem improbable given the current market conditions.

At the end of the day, the NASDAQ 100 displays signs of resilience and upward momentum, with support levels indicating potential buying opportunities during temporary pullbacks . While the market's dependence on a small number of key stocks introduces some degree of uncertainty, technical indicators suggest a robust foundation for further upward movement. Caution is warranted in the event of a significant downturn, but overall, the prevailing sentiment points towards continued bullishness in the NASDAQ 100. Investors and traders alike are advised to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving market conditions to navigate potential challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

