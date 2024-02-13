AUD/USD Forecast Today - 12/02: Aussie Seeks Path At 0.65

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The Australian dollar has been hovering around the 0.65 level in recent trading sessions, indicating a continued exploration of the lower end of its broader trading range. The question now revolves around whether this level will serve as a stable support or give way to further downward pressure.

Examining the AUD/USD pair, we note a slight uptick during early Friday trading, underscoring the ongoing market movement near the 0.65 mark. This level has historically demonstrated characteristics of both resistance and support , rendering it a focal point for market participants monitoring price action. This is an area that I think will continue to be important, and therefore I am looking forward to an impulsive candlestick to get momentum.

The trajectory of the Australian dollar is intricately linked to global trade dynamics, owing to Australia's heavy reliance on commodity exports. Consequently, shifts in economic conditions in major trading partners, particularly in regions like Asia, can exert significant influence on the Australian economy . Additionally, factors such as the monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve carry weight in shaping currency movements. Despite initial expectations for a more accommodative monetary stance in 2024, recent developments suggest a departure from such projections. Furthermore, technical indicators, such as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average dipping below the 200-day EMA, commonly referred to as the "death cross," signal a bearish sentiment, albeit with a lag.





Presently, the market appears to be consolidating around the 0.65 level, reflecting a period of uncertainty regarding future price direction. The forthcoming movement is likely to be influenced by developments in US interest rates and broader risk sentiment . Should the price breach the 0.66 threshold, it could pave the way for a substantial upward move, potentially targeting the 0.9 level. Conversely, a breakdown below the 0.6450 support level might propel the Australian dollar towards the 0.63 mark.

In the short term, the market appears range-bound, offering opportunities for short-term traders , particularly scalpers, to capitalize on intraday fluctuations. Utilizing short-term charts and oscillators like the Stochastic Oscillator can aid traders in navigating the market's directional shifts. Overall, the performance of the Australian dollar hinges on a confluence of global economic factors and investor sentiment, necessitating vigilance and adaptability among traders to navigate evolving market conditions.

