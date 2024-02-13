USDZAR Analysis Today - 12/02: Mid-Term Highs Amid Weak Base

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/ZAR as of this writing is near the 19.01350 ratio. Having climbed above the 19.00000 before many times, the move above this mark may not set off alarm bells among Forex traders who merely speculate on the currency pair as if it were a 'math', meaning that they look at the technical features and metrics of the USD/ZAR and not the fundamental domestic issues which are taking place in South Africa.

While it can and will certainly be argued by some the USD/ZAR has moved above the 19.00000 level based on technical correlations to the USD which the broad Forex market is experiencing, and much of this may be true, other concerns fester. It is important to point out the growing concerns domestically which are affecting the South African economy and outlook mid and long-term Africa Political Mismanagement: Port Disarray and Loadshedding Equal a Failing Economy

The USD/ZAR is being hampered by the shadow of government mismanagement. Shipping ports which serve as the backbone for South Africa's logistics abroad are in chaos, largely due to congestion which is delaying vessels for offloading imports and the on-loading of exports. Electricity remains a cause for concern. Parts of the Western Cape this past weekend were hit by high stages of loadshedding which caused blackouts to last longer than usual, but also caused the failure of telephone communication towers for mobile use which harmed internet connectivity too in places.

Lack of reliable electricity has hampered small businesses owners, and the agricultural and industrial sectors are often being crippled. Why would financial institutions have a positive outlook when South Africa's GDP is being hurt everyday by mismanagement of the nation's infrastructure?

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started USD/ZAR Short-Term Tumult and Tests to Come



If the USD/ZAR sustains the 19.00000 level near-term this could signal additional buying momentum will be seen in the currency pair and potentially cause a test of higher values seen in early February and mid-January.

Tomorrow the U.S releases important inflation data which will affect all of Forex, including the USD/ZAR. A USD/ZAR move that is sustained below the 18.97000 level could attract more selling wagers, if financial institutions believe the 18.93000 to 18.88000 ratios should be equilibrium.

The 19.00000 level in the short-term must be watched as it certainly is looked upon as a psychological barometer by financial institutions. Traders tempted to participate in the USD/ZAR can take the opinion the USD is centric to the movement of the currency pair. However, traders need to keep in the back of their minds even if they are only technically inclined, South Africa economic issues are being affected by a growing distrust and weariness of the political leadership.USD/ZAR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 19.04100

Current Support: 18.98380

High Target: 19.13700

Low Target: 18.91600

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best trading platforms in South Africa to check out.