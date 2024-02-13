Russia implements reciprocal sanctions against 18 UK nationals

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared that Moscow had implemented reciprocal sanctions against 18 individuals from the United Kingdom, which includes academics among others.



"In response to the confrontational policy that London maintains, working to demonize our country, fabricating anti-Russia narratives to reduce Moscow’s influence in the international arena, and further pumping the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev full of weapons, a decision has been made to extend Russia’s stop-list to include members of Great Britain’s military and political establishment, as well as its scientific and academic community," the ministry stated in a release.



The list of individuals affected by the sanctions includes Stuart Peach, the British Prime Minister’s special envoy for the Western Balkans, as well as James Cartledge, Deputy Defense Secretary, Sarah McIntosh, Deputy National Security Adviser, and Simon Ashkit, Commander of the Submarine Forces.



The ministry stated that Russia is compelled to declare that "Russophobic British representatives do not hesitate to try to discredit" the structure of the constitution and the socio-political dynamics in Russia.



"We will continue to expand the Russian stop list in response to London’s hostile actions," it further mentioned.

