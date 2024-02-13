Tik Tok Rocker Mark Mallman Sees His Own Ghost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark MallmanMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of TikToks most esteemed music historians, Minneapolis rock legend, Mark Mallman, embodies a Goth Bob Dylan on his stellar new single“Seen My Own Ghost.” The Minneapolis legend drops his first single with new indie label Hygh Tension Records, street date: March 1st 2024.Social media fiends know his thrist for 80s music is unquenchable, he puts that to service on this song. Michael Jackson's“Billie Jean” was the unlikely inspiration for the production and arrangement of the track. He intentionally used the same snare and synth sounds on“Seen My Own Ghost” to give that retro feel his music is known for.“You see your past self in the present when you remember a difficult relationship. It's like looking at a ghost of yourself. The ghosts of our past serve to remind us of how we've grown,” He says.Mallman's writing isn't confined to only music. In 2019, his memoir The Happiness Playlist received widespread acclaim, receiving 4 stars or over from SF Book Review, Indie Reader, and Clarion. Career highlights include a catalog of records that have garnered fans from peers like Vision Video, The Hold Steady, Low, and Minneapolis own Soul Asylum. In 2020, he co-Wrote the cult hit Flowers with Rick and Morty compose Ryan Elder for the classic Planetina Episode. Mallman's epic performance art series, Marathon, climaxed with a 78 hour non stop rock song featuring 528 pages of rhyming lyrics.To release“Seen My Own Ghost” Mallman teamed up with the new label Hygh Tension Records which was started by long-time friend and collaborator Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum, The Melismatics). The Label Group and Virgin Music Group are distributing the single and forthcoming full-length record.Visit MarkMallman for more information about this great artist and tour dates.

