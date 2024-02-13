Smart Energy Market To Witness Huge Growth From 2020-2030 And Focusing On Top Key Players Sensus And S&T Smart Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Smart Energy Market size was valued at $124.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In addition, the mandatory installation of smart meters in households and commercial areas is expected to boost the growth of the smart energy market. In addition, increase in demand for efficient energy technologies such as implementation of IOT (internet of things), will further drive the demand for various smart grids.

The Smart Energy Market stands out for its strong reliance on cutting-edge digital infrastructure and intelligent systems. By incorporating IoT (Internet of Things) devices, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and advanced data analytics, all players in this market are able to continuously monitor, assess, and optimize energy consumption in real-time. With this level of detailed information, individuals, companies, and utility providers can make well-informed choices, minimize waste, and maximize efficiency throughout the entire energy value chain.

The Smart Energy Market is being profoundly influenced by the use of renewable energy sources. From solar and wind to hydro and geothermal, there is a strong focus on producing clean and sustainable energy. This emphasis is sparking advancement and funding for alternative power generation technologies. In addition, decentralized energy systems, like microgrids and smart grids, are fundamentally changing the energy landscape. They are transforming the way energy is produced, distributed, and used, promoting increased self-sufficiency and adaptability in the event of any disruptions.

Smart Energy Market By Product

. Smart grid

. Digital Oilfield

. Smart Solar

. Home energy management system

By End User Industry

. Residential

. Industrial

. Commercial

The Smart Energy Market thrives on interconnectedness and interoperability. Through the deployment of smart meters, sensors, and advanced communication networks, disparate components of the energy infrastructure seamlessly communicate and coordinate with each other in real-time. This level of connectivity enables dynamic optimization of energy production and consumption, leading to greater efficiency and reliability.

The potential presented by the Smart Energy Market is boundless and revolutionary. Beyond just the energy sector, it offers opportunities to decrease carbon emissions, strengthen energy security, stimulate economic development, and spur innovation. By embracing sustainability, resilience, and collaboration, we have the power to bring about a new era of prosperity and advancement.

Key Findings of the Study:

. The smart solar segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 12.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

. By end-user industry, the industrial segment held 47% market share with a CAGR of 10.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

. The North America dominated the market with around 50% revenue share in 20

Competitive Analysis:

The Smart Energy Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. General Electric

. Eaton Corporation

. Legrand

. VERTIV HOLDINGS CO.

. Honeywell

. Vertiv Group Corp.

. Siemens AG

. ABB Ltd.

. Johnson Controls

. Schneider Electric

. HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED

. Havells

