Iran exports USD270M worth of dates YoY

(MENAFN) The head of the National Date Association of Iran reported that Iranian farmers achieved a production milestone in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2023, by yielding 1.3 million tons of dates. Notably, approximately 350,000 tons, valued at USD270 million, have been exported. This places Iran as the world's third-largest producer of dates, with Egypt leading at 1.8 million tons annually, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran.



The value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports experienced a significant uptick in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as reported by Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesperson of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade. During this period, Iran managed to export over 6.775 million tons of agricultural and food products, totaling more than USD4.873 billion, marking a 22 percent increase in value and an 8.4 percent rise in weight.



Among the exported goods, crops, vegetables, and horticulture products accounted for 4.944 million tons, valued at USD2.93 billion. Processed food products, totaling 1.133 million tons, were worth USD931.96 million. Additionally, fishery, livestock, and dairy products contributed to the export portfolio.



Dairy products emerged as the leading export category, with USD561.4 million in exports, followed by pistachios at USD478.7 million, tomatoes at USD255.4 million, apples at USD248.7 million, and fishery products at USD244.9 million. These figures underscore Iran's diverse agricultural landscape and its significant contributions to the global food market.

