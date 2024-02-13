TEDPIX drops by 0.39 percent on Saturday’s closing

(MENAFN) On the first day of the Iranian calendar week, Saturday, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, experienced a decline, losing 8,208 points, equivalent to 0.39 percent, and settling at 2,091,895 points.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as one of the pivotal financial institutions in Iran, playing a central role in the country's economy and financial markets. It serves as the primary platform for trading equities and securities, providing investors with opportunities to engage in various investment activities.



Aside from the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran hosts three other significant stock exchanges, each serving distinct functions within the Iranian financial ecosystem. These include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), which focuses on trading commodities and futures contracts, the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), which specializes in energy-related products and contracts, and the over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), catering to a wide array of securities and investment instruments.



The performance of the TEDPIX on Saturday underscores the dynamics and fluctuations that characterize the Iranian stock market, influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, regulatory policies, and geopolitical developments. Investors and market participants closely monitor these indices and exchanges to assess market trends and make informed investment decisions.

MENAFN13022024000045015839ID1107844608