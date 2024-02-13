Bitcoin surpasses USD50,000 mark for 1st time in over 2 years

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bitcoin achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the USD50,000 mark for the first time in over two years. The cryptocurrency's price surged to a peak of USD50,280 during the day, reflecting a daily gain of 4.5 percent and reaching as high as USD50,200 by 3:58 p.m. EDT. This notable surge marked its highest level since December 2021.



Over the past week, Bitcoin's value witnessed a remarkable increase, soaring more than 18 percent according to data from CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking website.



The surge in Bitcoin's value was fueled by several factors, including the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11. This regulatory move enabled investors, particularly financial institutions, to engage in Bitcoin trading without direct ownership.



In addition to Bitcoin's rally, Ethereum, the largest altcoin by market capitalization, also experienced a positive trend, climbing 5.6 percent to USD2,640. Furthermore, several other altcoins recorded substantial price gains, with some witnessing increases of up to 17 percent.



The recent upward trajectory in Bitcoin's price propelled its market value closer to the USD1 trillion mark, a milestone last achieved in November 2021.



Overall, the total value of the cryptocurrency market surged by 3.85 percent to USD1.87 trillion, with Bitcoin's share of the market, known as dominance, standing at 52.6 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap. These developments highlight the ongoing dynamism and growing significance of cryptocurrencies in the global financial landscape.

