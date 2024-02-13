American consumers' short-term inflation expectations remain stable in January

(MENAFN) According to a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, American consumers' short-term inflation expectations remained stable in January. The survey indicated that the median one-year and five-year ahead inflation expectations for January were recorded at 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



However, there was a decline in median inflation expectations at the three-year ahead horizon, dropping to 2.4 percent last month from 2.6 percent in December.



The New York Fed noted that median home price growth expectations remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive month, standing at 3.0 percent.



Furthermore, the survey highlighted an increase in median one-year ahead expected earnings growth, rising by 0.3 percentage points to 2.8 percent. This figure returned to the narrow range of 2.8 percent to 3.0 percent, observed between September 2021 and October 2023.



The report contextualized these findings against the backdrop of US consumer inflation trends. After peaking at 9.1 percent in June 2022, the highest in over 40 years, annual US consumer inflation declined to 3 percent in June 2023. However, it experienced a slight increase, rising to 3.4 percent by December.



These figures provide insights into consumer sentiment and expectations regarding inflation and economic indicators, which are closely monitored by policymakers and economists to assess the state of the economy and inform future policy decisions.

