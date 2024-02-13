Commodity markets continue to face selling pressure due to Fed’s uncertainties

(MENAFN) Commodity markets have recently shown signs of positivity, yet they continue to face selling pressure due to uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, concerns regarding the global manufacturing sector, and the increased demand for the US dollar.



Last week, commodity markets experienced a downward trajectory, influenced by remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell indicated that the timing of monetary policy easing might be later than initially anticipated, aligning with statements from other Fed officials, which intensified selling pressure.



Adriana Kugler, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, suggested that the cooling of inflation and labor markets might warrant a rate cut. However, she also noted that if disinflation halts, maintaining the policy rate at its current level could be appropriate for an extended period.



Susan M. Collins, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, emphasized the necessity for additional data before advocating for a rate cut. She suggested that initiating monetary policy easing before the year's end could be suitable.



Thomas Barkin, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, stressed the importance of patience in addressing inflationary concerns. Barkin highlighted the need to monitor for further inflationary pressures before making significant policy adjustments.



Raphael Bolstic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, acknowledged the progress made in controlling inflation but emphasized that there is still considerable ground to cover.



Lorie Logan, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, emphasized the absence of urgency in adjusting interest rates. Logan suggested that confidence in inflation trends needs to be solidified before considering any policy shifts. These remarks collectively underscore the nuanced approach the Federal Reserve is taking in navigating economic uncertainties and guiding monetary policy decisions.

