Oil rates dive on Monday driven by eased Middle East tensions, weaker US dollar

(MENAFN) Oil rates saw a decline on Monday, reflecting a reduction in tensions in the Middle East following Israel's statement that it had ceased its attacks on Gaza. The easing of geopolitical concerns coupled with a weaker US dollar facilitated oil trading, thereby mitigating further price drops.



The global benchmark crude, Brent, was traded at USD81.85 per barrel at 10:20 am local time (0720 GMT), marking a 0.41 percent decrease compared to its previous closing price of USD82.19 per barrel on Friday. Similarly, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD76.52 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.41 percent decrease from Friday's closing of USD76.84 per barrel.



The week commenced with a bearish sentiment in oil markets as Israel declared the cessation of its strikes on southern Gaza. Despite this development, risks for ships navigating through the Red Sea persist, contributing to oil price volatility. The threat of escalated conflict in Rafah, southern Gaza, by the Houthi organization in Yemen on Saturday further heightened concerns.



The United States also conducted "self-defense strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen, as announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday, adding to the geopolitical tensions in the region.



Additionally, the depreciation of the US dollar has played a role in fueling price increases, rendering dollar-indexed crude more affordable for traders holding other currencies.



Investors are closely monitoring several key events, including the release of US inflation data scheduled for Tuesday, the US inventory data forecast by the American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday, and the US Energy Information Administration’s official data on Wednesday. These data points are expected to provide further insights into market dynamics and influence future trading decisions in the oil sector.

