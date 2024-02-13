Unemployment in Turkey sees slight decline in December 2023

(MENAFN) According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey’s unemployment rate exhibited a slight decrease, standing at 8.8 percent in December 2023, down from 8.9 percent recorded in November. Turk Stat’s data revealed that the number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above decreased by 12,000, totaling 3.1 million. The demographic breakdown indicated a 7.1 percent unemployment rate among men and 12 percent among women.



Conversely, the number of employed persons experienced a notable uptick, rising by 399,000 individuals to reach a total of 32.05 million. The employment rate witnessed a modest increase, reaching 48.8 percent, marking a 0.6 percent rise from previous figures. Notably, the employment rate was 66.1 percent among men and 31.9 percent among women, highlighting disparities in employment opportunities between genders.



These statistics underscore the dynamic nature of Türkiye's labor market, with fluctuations in unemployment and employment rates reflecting broader economic trends. The data provides valuable insights for policymakers, economists, and stakeholders in understanding the country's labor force dynamics and formulating strategies to address unemployment challenges and promote inclusive growth.

MENAFN13022024000045015839ID1107844603