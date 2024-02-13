Turkey’s benchmark stock index starts Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index initiated trading at 9,134.22 points, indicating a rise of 0.98 percent or 88.25 points compared to the previous closing figures. This positive trend followed last week's notable surge, where the BIST 100 index climbed by 1.07 percent, culminating in a historic high close of 9,045.97 points. The trading session witnessed a robust daily transaction volume of 120 billion liras (USD3.92 billion), reflecting strong market activity.



As of 10:10 a.m. local time (GMT0710), currency exchange rates underscored the dynamics of the financial landscape: the USD/TRY rate was marked at 30.6670, the EUR/TRY rate at 33.1630, and the GBP/TRY rate at 38.7910. Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce reached USD2,037.65, indicative of its market valuation, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD81.90, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in the energy market.



The upward momentum in stock indices and the stability in currency exchange rates illustrate the evolving economic landscape in Turkey. Investors and market analysts continue to monitor these indicators closely, assessing the broader implications for both domestic and international economic trends.

