Repurchases Of Shares By Concentric AB During Week 6, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDDITCH, England, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 February 2024 and 9 February 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 19,025 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board. The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 5 February 2024 4,750 168.3460 799,643.50 6 February 2024 4,699 167.3705 786,473.98 7 February 2024 888 159.2421 141,406.98 8 February 2024 4,764 162.9288 776,192.80 9 February 2024 3,924 164.3863 645,051.84 Total accumulated over week 6/2024 19,025 165.5069 3,148,769.10 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 122,646 170.0023 20,850,107.97

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,037,097 shares as of 9 February 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,260,503.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 13th February 2024.

