Arco Vara AS Will Hold An Investor Webinar To Introduce The Results For The Q4 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arco Vara invites all interested parties to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 15 February 2024 at 10 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the CEO of Arco Vara Miko-Ove Niinemäe, who presents the unaudited financial results of the fourth quarter of 2023.

The webinar takes place at the link:

The webinar will be recorded and remains public on the company's website.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

...