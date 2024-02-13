CTO Offers Caribbean Tourism Leaders Exclusive Training In Airline Route Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BARBADOS, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in partnership with Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM) has announced a landmark two-day training event focused on airline route development, scheduled for February 20-21, 2024, at the CTO Headquarters in Barbados.Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the CTO, explained that“Aviation Marketing, Incentives & Negotiation” marks a significant milestone in the inter-governmental organization's efforts to strengthen aerial highways to and from the region.“By collaborating with ASM, a part of Informa's Aviation Week Network and a major international authority in global route development, we are bringing together the best in the field to provide an unparalleled learning experience for our tourism leaders,” she stated.The event is geared towards high-level tourism professionals such as Ministers of Tourism, Directors of Tourism, CEOs, and other senior positions. It will offer in-depth knowledge and practical skills in key areas such as effective aviation marketing plans, successful incentive strategies, negotiation techniques for new airline routes, and the fundamentals of route development.The training is expected to draw significant attention from industry leaders looking to gain an edge in the world of aviation due to its interactive approach; intimate, focused learning environment; and opportunity for networking and exchanging ideas.The collaboration between CTO and ASM, a leader in aviation strategy and marketing and founder of the renowned Routes events, is a strategic move to bolster the Caribbean's position in the worldwide aviation market. As the Caribbean continues to evolve as a key player in the global tourism industry, training and networking events are crucial for staying ahead in an increasingly competitive field, the Secretary-General posited.“We encourage our key stakeholders to seize this unique opportunity to elevate their expertise related to airline route development and reshape their aviation strategies,” said Regis-Prosper.“We are looking forward to collaborating with the CTO on this two-day workshop. Airline negotiations and route support mechanisms have become such an important part of air service development, and this course will provide delegates with the understanding and the techniques required to come to new agreements with airlines that will help bolster the airlift of the Caribbean,” said David Stroud, Managing Director of Strategy and Consulting for Aviation Week Network.The training session precedes Routes Americas 2024, the leading air service development event in the Americas, scheduled to be held in Bogota, Colombia from March 19-21. This key industry gathering will bring together senior professionals from airlines, airports and destinations, offering an efficient platform for building high-value relationships with key air service development decision-makers from across the region and beyond.For more details or to register, interested parties may contact Faye Gill at ....

