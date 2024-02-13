SDPI Worker & Advocate Arrested For Defamatory Posts Against Varanasi Judge On Gyanvapi Verdict

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara, (Karnataka) Feb 13 (IANS) Karnataka police arrested an advocate and member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in connection with defamatory posts against the District Judge of Varanasi who rendered the verdict on the Gyanvapi mosque.

The accused has been identified as Chand Pasha and Ijoor police in Ramanagara District arrested him from his residence on Tuesday.

Following the derogatory posts against the judge, the BJP filed a police complaint, and the Advocates Association was also notified.

Advocates in Ramanagara staged a protest on Monday condemning the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the police, in his Facebook post, the accused referred to the judge as an RSS bootlicker who delivered the verdict one day before his retirement and addressed him with a foul expletive.

After police cases were filed against him, the accused removed the posts from his account. The police have initiated further investigation.

--IANS

mka/rad