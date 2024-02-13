Romantic Escapes With Aman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANSlife) Aman's beautiful and serene sanctuaries offer the opportunity to savour precious time with loved ones or simply to escape into tranquil seclusion. From a private island hideaway overlooking the turquoise blue waters in The Philippines, to a palatial paradise near the rose-hued buildings of old Marrakech, romance and rejuvenation awaits during a stay at an Aman.

Desert Romance at Amangiri

A three-night all-inclusive Desert Romance getaway at Amangiri provides a blissful escape surrounded by the starkly beautiful and untouched desert in Southern Utah. With guided meditation under the rising sun, a 60-minute couples yoga session, and a Signature Massage in the Aman Spa, plus a private dinner by candlelight under the stars, this is the ultimate romantic experience.

Romance in the City of Love

Set in one of the city's eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal, Aman Venice is ideally placed for an intimate escape in the City of Love. Synonymous with art and romance, Aman Venice offers an unforgettable journey through the Floating City with a two-night escape, which includes daily breakfast, entrance tickets to Scuola Grande di San Rocco, one of the most famous buildings in Venice known for its collection of paintings by Tintoretto, and two 30-minute spa treatments.

Private Island Retreat

There is nothing more intimate than being secluded with a loved one on a private island lapped by turquoise seas. The Romance at Amanpulo curated journey offers a three-night stay, including daily breakfast and dinner at the Clubhouse or Beach Club set on Pamalican's white sands and a sunset cruise with cocktails and canapés, followed by a private beach barbecue. A commitment ceremony or wedding blessing on the beach can also be arranged, delivering an unforgettable moment to be treasured forever.

A Haven in the Caribbean Sea

Guests staying at Amanera can savour time together during a Blissful Romance getaway. Surrounded by nature, with the Dominican Republic's finest beach on the doorstep, the four-night stay includes a romantic candlelit dinner and evening cocktails, a couple's fitness session with a trained practitioner, and a 60-minute couple's massage with Palo Santo blessing, symbolising new beginnings.

Peaceful Paradise in Marrakech

A three-night Romantic Hideaway at Amanjena in Marrakech provides loved ones with the chance to explore the unique city's atmospheric lanes before adventuring in the desert with a private guide. Surrounded by palm and olive trees, the stay includes daily breakfast, a 60-minute couple's massage in the serenity of the spa, an intimate dinner and sunset cocktails with views over the peaceful bassin, and private round-trip airport transfers.

Escape in the Heart of New York City

For those staying in the inimitable tranquility of Aman New York, in the heart of Manhattan's midtown, the one-night Romance in the City journey is available until 17 February. With the gentle ambiance of a spacious suite, illuminated by the warm flicker of a working fireplace, providing an intimate escape from the city, thoughtful touches include dinner for two at Arva, butler service, and access to the three-floor flagship Aman Spa, including an extensive spa menu with signature treatments, a swimming pool, sauna, and steam room. Additionally, The Jazz Club at Aman New York will host a Valentine's Day Celebration in the underground speakeasy, with world-class live entertainment including New York's finest DJs, champagne on arrival, and a menu to delight the senses.

A Wellness Hideaway

A three-night Wellness Hideaway at Amanoi, a remote natural paradise overlooking Vinh Hy Bay, offers a romantic escape in a Wellness Villa with a private pool. The stay includes Banya or Hammam treatments, a daily three-hour wellness treatment, a Vietnamese cooking class, a private guided adventure, such as snorkelling in the clear waters, and a sacred Cham Blessing ceremony, bringing health, happiness, and luck. This Valentine's Day, guests can nourish their soul and body with the 'Valentine Indulgence' spa experience. Beginning in a Hydrotherapy suite, the experience also includes a full body exfoliation on a hot-stone table using quartz and seaweed focus, before concluding with a couple's signature massage and a mini-facial therapy.

