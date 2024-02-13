Death Of 4 Kids In Bengal’S Chopra Takes Political Turn

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) The death of four school children after a sudden cave-in of earth near the India-Bangladesh border at Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district has now started taking a political turn.

The incident happened on Monday. The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed the Border Security Force (BSF) for the mishap since the accident took place in an area within the jurisdiction of BSF, when the work for land-digging for the purpose of installing a drain pipe was going on.

Trinamool Congress leadership has already sought time from Raj Bhavan in Kolkata for a meeting with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who is currently in New Delhi reported to brief the Centre on the on-ground situation in the violence-hit Sandeshkhali.

Party insiders that once the time of appointment is available after the Governor returns to Kolkata, a Trinamool Congress delegation led by two members of the state cabinet will meet Bose and urge him to visit Chopra and take stock of the situation.

Political observers feel that this approach is an indirect pressure on the Governor also to visit Chopra just as he visited Sandeshkhali on Monday morning to take stock of the situation.

At the same time, Trinamool Congress has also decided to organise a mass agitation at Chopra over the mishap.

After the mishap on Monday, a BSF official in the area said that such allegations are unfortunate especially after the jawans of the force tried their best to rescue the kids by removing the soil. "Our men just played the role of rescuers," he added.

