Qatar, France Discuss Gaza Aid Efforts

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Advisor to the French President on North Africa and the Middle East Anne-Claire Legendre yesterday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to aspects of cooperation in delivering humanitarian assistance to the Strip.

During the meeting, the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined the necessity of continuing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.

She touched on the close cooperation between Qatar and France, especially in areas of relief and health in Gaza.

She pointed, in this regard, to the joint initiative between the two friendly countries to deliver medicines to the Gaza Strip, in addition to evacuating a number of wounded Palestinians, who were receiving treatment on board the French ship Dixmude (anchored in the Egyptian port of Al Arish), to Qatar.

French Ambassador to Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre attended the meeting.