Moehe Pilots Evaluating Professional Licenses Programme

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has concluded the first pilot phase of the programme for evaluating professional licenses for teachers and subject coordinators.

The programme witnessed the participation of 100 subject coordinators and academic deputies, representing 50 government schools at all educational levels.

The programme aims to introduce trainees to the new professional license system, build their capabilities in the field of license evaluation, and provide them with the knowledge and skills of professional license evaluators enabling them to carry out their roles with all quality and proficiency.

The pilot programme was held at the headquarters of the Educational Training and Development Center, and included an introduction to career paths and professional licenses, and an explanation of the terms, controls, and requirements for professional licenses, especially the general framework of the licensing process and how to evaluate national professional standards.

In turn, the trainees praised the programme that facilitates the procedures for obtaining professional licenses.

Deputy Academic Officer at Simaisma Preparatory School for Boys Muhammad Abdel-Hay Saif Al-Yazal said that he acquired new knowledge and skills by evaluating professional licenses, and a better understanding of career paths.

A coordinator at Amna Bint Wahab Secondary School for Girls Saeeda Al-Khulaifi said that she learned about the standards and how to evaluate them in order to improve the process of granting professional licenses at the school.

Deputy Director for Academic Affairs at Muaither Preparatory School for Girls Asia Al-Dhubyan said that the programme is a wonderful and innovative step, and is at the heart of the teacher's work.

The professional license evaluation program for teachers and coordinators, which is provided by the Educational Training and Development Center, is part of a series of innovative development programs provided by the Ministry to raise the efficiency of educators.