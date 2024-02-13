Bloomingdales Pre-Primary Hosts Inaugural Sports Day Filled With Joy, Unity, And Achievements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 13th February, 2024: Bloomingdales Pre-primary in Khar, Mumbai kicked off their annual sports day for their students aged 2 to 6 years with a bang on Tuesday, 30th January at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra. The Telematch games were jam-packed with excitement and laughter, designed to make every moment a blast for both kids and parents alike! It was all about unleashing the inner champions of kindergarten students through a whirlwind of sports activities. From thrilling races to team challenges, every event was a chance to showcase grit, determination, and sportsmanship in the most fun-filled way possible. Who says learning and growing can't be an absolute riot? In a bid to sprinkle some healthy fun into the mix, the school teamed up with "The Bakerâ€TMs Dozen," Indiaâ€TMs top artisan bakery brand! After all, a happy tummy makes for happy faces, fueling young minds to soar to new heights of fun and discovery!



The pre-primary students at Bloomingdales celebrated a memorable inaugural sports day filled with delightful activities. Among the standout moments was the energetic and zippy "Hungry Caterpillar Race," where children raced to collect fruit placards, wore them around their necks, and then dashed to retrieve a butterfly. The air was filled with cheers and giggles as children collaboratively assembled a floral arrangement, racing to the finish line with the completed bouquet in the "Make Your Bouquet" challenge, demonstrating teamwork beautifully. The "Piece It Together" challenge brought creativity to the forefront, as kids quickly gathered and assembled scattered puzzle pieces with lighting speed and big smiles. Children got ready to hop aboard the â€ ̃Mumbai Localâ€TM challenge which was an epic test of teamwork and coordination, that had little participants lining up, giggling and cheering all the way, as they adeptly balanced a ball between them, navigating twists and turns like a true Mumbai local on an adventure! These activities highlighted a perfect blend of creativity, collaboration, and excitement, making the sports day a unique and engaging experience for the young participants. But the fun didnâ€TMt stop there! It further extended to the parent-child races, where families bonded over shared triumphs and hilarious challenges such as "Letâ€TMs Fix It," "Row Your Boat," and "Build a Mountainâ€. The evening crescendoed with spirited cheers as fathers and mothers took to the track for their own races, showcasing their enthusiasm and support.



Bloomingdales collaborated with The Bakerâ€TMs Dozen for the sports day, a neighbourhood artisan bakery offering high quality, freshly baked authentic products, and the event concluded on a sweet note, with all children being treated to a delightful snack courtesy of The Bakerâ€TMs Dozen, consisting of Chocolate Overload Cupcakes and cookies.



On this momentous occasion, Mrs. Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal, JML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary was quoted as saying, â€We as a school are committed to a curriculum that extends beyond academics, recognizing sports as integral to emotional and mental well-being. Following this mantra our annual event successfully fostered grit, determination, and sportsmanship in our young learners, emphasising the importance of holistic development. We are proud of our students as they showcased enthusiasm and spirit in the Telematch Games, affirming our dedication to nurturing resilient, and confident individuals for the future.â€



Speaking on the collaboration, Aditi Handa, Co-founder & Head Chef from The Bakerâ€TMs Dozen commented, â€œWe are thrilled to have partnered with Bloomingdales Pre-Primary for their annual sports day celebration. It's inspiring to witness young minds embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork while enjoying a day filled with delightful activities. At The Baker's Dozen, we believe in promoting an active lifestyle, and collaborating with Bloomingdales aligns perfectly with our mission to nourish young bodies and minds. It's truly heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of these children as they indulge in our wholesome treats. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting the school's commitment to holistic development."



Established in 1980, JML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary has prioritised a holistic curriculum that goes beyond traditional academics. Recognizing the pivotal role of sports in fostering emotional and mental well-being, the school remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sports as a cornerstone of student development. Accomplishing the same, as the sports day drew to a close, the air was filled with a sense of accomplishment and joy. Every participant received a gold medal, a tangible symbol of their active participation and the vibrant spirit that permeated the event. It was a day where friendships were forged, memories were made, and the spirit of unity and togetherness shone brightly, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

