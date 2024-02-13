Kyrgyzstan, Abu Dhabi Development Fund Ponder Deepening Co-Op On Key Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan
and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) discussed further
deepening cooperation on major infrastructure, investment, and
social projects, Trend reports.
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the
discussions took place between President Sadyr Zhaparov and the
Director-General of the ADFD, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi.
Zhaparov noted the excellent level of interaction between
Kyrgyzstan and the ADFD and expressed interest in the swift
implementation of projects financed by the Joint Holding Company,
which was established following the negotiations between the two
countries' presidents.
In turn, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi expressed gratitude to
Kyrgyzstan for the support of the fund's activities and announced
his intention to exert all efforts to achieve the outlined plans.
He added that the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation
with Kyrgyzstan extends far beyond the agreements reached.
In conclusion, Zhaparov proposed to expand bilateral cooperation
on issues of mutual interest.
President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Dubai, the UAE, on February
12 for a working visit. He will participate in the World Government
Summit, which will take place in Dubai. A series of meetings are
scheduled with the leadership of the UAE and representatives of
Emirati companies to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.
