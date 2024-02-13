Azerbaijani Border Service Conducts Revenge Operation, Destroying Armenian Combat Post

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In response to
yesterday's provocation by the Armenian armed forces, the units of
the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) have carried out the
"Revenge" operation, Trend reports, referring to the service.
According to the information, the operation resulted in the
entire destruction of an Armenian Armed Forces combat post near the
Nerkin-And settlement in Gafan. The day before, this post was in
charge of shooting on Azerbaijani army positions.
"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the
damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side
aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border
will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The
military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility
for these developments," said SBS statement.
