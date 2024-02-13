Heavy Staff Losses Noted At Destroyed Armenian Combat Post - Azerbaijani Border Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 13, Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) units conducted "Revenge," an operation destroying a combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement in the Gafan district. This action was in response to the provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces the previous day, said the press center of SBS, Trend reports.

"Significant personnel losses were reported at the destroyed combat post," SBS said.