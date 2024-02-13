Heavy Staff Losses Noted At Destroyed Armenian Combat Post - Azerbaijani Border Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 13,
Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) units conducted "Revenge,"
an operation destroying a combat post near the Nerkin-And
settlement in the Gafan district. This action was in response to
the provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces the previous day, said
the press center of SBS, Trend reports.
"Significant personnel losses were reported at the destroyed
combat post," SBS said.
