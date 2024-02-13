Kyrgyzstan Emphasizes Solar Plant Building With Masdar, Kyrgyz President Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Kyrgyzstan
places great importance on the construction of a solar power plant
in the country by the Emirati Masdar energy company, Trend reports.
This was stated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov during
his discussions with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of
the UAE, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei. Zhaparov emphasized that
Kyrgyzstan will timely fulfill its obligations within the framework
of this project.
Zhaparov also reminded that he invited the President of the UAE,
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Kyrgyzstan officially. He
expressed confidence that this visit would give impetus to further
strengthening relations between the countries.
In turn, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said that several important
documents are currently under consideration by both sides within
the cooperation of the two countries. These documents are planned
to be signed during the expected visit of the resident of the UAE
to Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, he noted that the opening of the UAE
Embassy in Bishkek is planned in the near future.
The minister also added that this year, Kyrgyzstan will receive
a trade mission from the UAE, including representatives of major
Emirati companies, to enhance trade and economic ties.
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.