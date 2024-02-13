IMF Managing Director Talks With Azerbaijani COP29 President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Managing
Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina
Georgieva has held a meeting with President of COP29, Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev in
Dubai, Trend reports, referring to Georgieva's post on X.
"It was great to meet Azerbaijan's COP29 President-Designate,
Mukhtar Babayev, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.
We had a fantastic conversation on goals for COP29 and how the IMF
might support the global effort to address the implications of
climate change," she said.
The COP28, COP29, and COP30 leaders' meetings and a number of
topical panels were held in Dubai.
Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the panel discussion "Combating Climate
Change through the Promotion of Sustainable Finance.".
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in
November 2024 in Baku.
