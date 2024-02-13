               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Three Teams From Baku Higher Oil School Win International Startup Competition (PHOTO)


2/13/2024 2:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Three startup teams from the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) have become the winners of the Startup Acceleration Program (SAP) implemented with the support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Soongsil University, Korea Institute for Development Strategy (KDS), and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

BHOS ranks first among universities in the country in the number of winning startups.

The two winning teams consist of students majoring in Business Administration, while the third one includes students majoring in Chemical Engineering.













