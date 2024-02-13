Azerbaijan Approves Procedures For Banks To Provide Investment Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Board of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has made changes to the "Procedure
for conducting investment services (operations) by investment
companies", Trend reports.
The corresponding decision was signed by the CBA Governor Taleh
Kazimov.
By the resolution, the document has been renamed to the
"Procedure for conducting investment services (operations) by banks
and investment companies".
Banks will now be required to provide investing services via
specialized departments. Bank workers who provide investment
services must have the necessary qualifications, and managerial
staff must have at least two years of experience in the field.
Furthermore, credit institutions must develop a plan for
offering investment services to clients, establish risk management
procedures, and ensure access to digital technology.
Underwriters who place securities must perform an analysis of
actual or possible risks and give investors with written
information.
The CBA's Legal Department has been directed to submit this
decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State
Register of Legal Acts within three days.
