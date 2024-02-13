Chairman Of Georgian Trade Unions Confederations Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Georgian Trade Unions Confederations Irakli Petriashvili has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

"The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Georgian Trade Unions Confederation (GTUC), its members and myself personally, I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as the President of Azerbaijan.

We hope that trust and hope that the people of Azerbaijan expressed towards you by casting the vote in your favour will even further strengthen friendship and cooperation of Azerbaijani and Georgian people, as you have been supporting this for many years. We believe that this will further support welfare and success of our countries.

Please accept our congratulations once again and our best wishes for your further success and achievements.

Sincerely,

Irakli Petriashvili

Chairman of the Georgian Trade Unions Confederations"