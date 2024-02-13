Director-General Of The ICESCO Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Almalik has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his
landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organization (ICESCO), I extend my heartfelt
congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your landslide victory in the recent election is a testament to
the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have placed
in your leadership. It is also a reflection of your dedication,
vision, and unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of
your nation.
We at ICESCO look forward to continuing our collaboration with
Azerbaijan under your esteemed leadership, working towards the
advancement of education, science, and culture in the Islamic
world. Your ongoing support for initiatives that promote cultural
exchange, scientific research, and educational development has had
a positive impact on the region, and we are confident that, with
your renewed mandate, Azerbaijan will achieve even greater
milestones in the coming years.
Let me also express my personal admiration for your remarkable
leadership in promoting the youth and advancing the peace and
prosperity that resonates deeply throughout the entire Islamic
World.
Once again, congratulations on your re-election, and may your
continued tenure bring prosperity and success to the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Most respectfully,
Salim bin Mohammed Almalik
Director-General of the ICESCO"
