Azerbaijan Conducts Revenge Operation In Response To Armenian Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS) carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed forces' provocation, Azernews reports, citing the information shared by Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

As a result of the operation, the Armenian armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And residential area​​, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were silenced.

Every provocation of the Armenian side aimed at aggravating the operational conditions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional state border will be answered with more serious and decisive measures from now on.

The Armenian military and political leadership, as well as the EU mission, are fully responsible for the incident at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Given yesterday's provocation, we wonder why the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, with over 200 employees with 200 binoculars and more than 2000 patrols, has not seen any attempt at violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.