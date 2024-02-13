Azerbaijan Conducts Revenge Operation In Response To Armenian Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS)
carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed
forces' provocation, Azernews reports, citing the
information shared by Azerbaijan's State Border Service.
As a result of the operation, the Armenian armed forces combat
post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And residential area, which
opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday, was destroyed, and
the combat positions were silenced.
Every provocation of the Armenian side aimed at aggravating the
operational conditions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional state
border will be answered with more serious and decisive measures
from now on.
The Armenian military and political leadership, as well as the
EU mission, are fully responsible for the incident at the border
between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Given yesterday's provocation, we wonder why the EU monitoring
mission in Armenia, with over 200 employees with 200 binoculars and
more than 2000 patrols, has not seen any attempt at violations on
the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
