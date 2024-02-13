               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weapons And Ammunition Found In Azerbaijan's Khankandi And Gubadli


2/13/2024 2:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankandi and Gubadli, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry.

As a result of operative measures taken by police officers, 12 automatic rifles of different brands, 10 rifles of different brands, 3 pistols, 10 grenades, 2 fuses, 59 ammunition magazines, 1,381 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city on February 12.

Weapons and ammunition were also found in the Gubadli district.

According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, 44 hand grenades, a grenade launcher, cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition were found in the territory of the village of Gayali in Gubadli district.

An investigation is underway.

MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107844547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search