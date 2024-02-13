Weapons And Ammunition Found In Azerbaijan's Khankandi And Gubadli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Weapons and ammunition were found in Khankandi and Gubadli, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Interior
Ministry.
As a result of operative measures taken by police officers, 12
automatic rifles of different brands, 10 rifles of different
brands, 3 pistols, 10 grenades, 2 fuses, 59 ammunition magazines,
1,381 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were
found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city on February
12.
Weapons and ammunition were also found in the Gubadli
district.
According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, 44 hand
grenades, a grenade launcher, cartridges of various calibres, and
other ammunition were found in the territory of the village of
Gayali in Gubadli district.
An investigation is underway.
