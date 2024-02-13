Sri Lanka To Review All Existing Mous Of Defence Department With Foreign, Local Institutes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Feb 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka has appointed a high-powered committee, to review all existing memoranda of understanding (MoUs), between the Ministry of Defence and foreign and local Institutes, said a state minister, yesterday.

State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, said in a press release that, there is a growing concern over the implications of certain existing MoUs that was signed by some foreign and local institutes with the Ministry of Defence.

The primary goal of this review is to ensure that, these agreements align with the best interests of the nation, he said.

Tennakoon said, the committee comprised representatives from key government bodies, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and relevant departments.

This committee will scrutinise contents of MoUs, and their obligations, and it would be followed by the formulation of recommendations, aimed at improving these agreements, he said.

Key areas to evaluate include bilateral mutual benefits, legal and functional obligations, exchange conditions, and unique issues specific to the involved institutes, Tennakoon said.

The MoUs should deliver reciprocal advantages economically, technologically, and strategically for both parties, Tennakoon said.– NNN-XINHUA

