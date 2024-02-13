1 Dead, 4 Injured In New York Subway Station Shooting

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American authorities have announced that one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a metro station.

According to French news agency reports on Saturday, February 12th, the shooting took place at a metro station in the Bronx area.

Michael Kemper, a New York police official, emphasized,“It doesn't appear to be a random shooting. We believe this incident occurred following a dispute between two groups on the metro train.”

According to a New York police official, a 34-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and four others were injured.

So far, details about the arrest of the perpetrator of this shooting have not been provided.

Previously, dozens of people have been killed and injured as a result of shootings and armed violence in various states across America.

According to reports, 35,737 people have been injured due to shootings in the United States, and approximately 118 people lose their lives daily due to armed violence.

According to the FBI, the number of crimes has increased from about 8,500 cases in 2018 to over 13,300 in 2022, which is considered a record in itself.

