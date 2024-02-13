Wendel Press Release

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the article published on the Challenges website, Wendel denies having acquired a stake in the French broker Diot-Siaci or having concluded any transaction in the company's capital.

