Wendel Press Release


2/13/2024 2:00:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the article published on the Challenges website, Wendel denies having acquired a stake in the French broker Diot-Siaci or having concluded any transaction in the company's capital.

