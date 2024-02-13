Sustainable Casket And Coffin Market Immense Development Trends At A CAGR Of 4.5% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Casket And Coffin Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A casket and coffin are the funerary box the is used for keeping or viewing of the corpse, either for the cremation or burial. Caskets and coffins are made of the sustainable materials such as softwood, cardboard, banana leaf and other biodegradable and friendly materials are called sustainable caskets and coffins. The sustainable casket and coffin market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Adoption of the materials such as softwood and cardboard is growing by funeral industry. Cardboard is created from the discarded cartons and is highly recycable. According to the TRVST, a leading sustainability conglomerate. around 80% of the cardboard materials been transported commercialy are been collected for recycling. The corrugated cardboard is amongst of the of the most commonly known recycled material. Thus, various industries are adopting the use of such material owing to higher sustainablity which in turn is driving the adoption of such materials in the casket and coffin industry.

Avail the Sample PDF @

Driving Factors:

Growth in demand for the sustainable materials among various nations such as North American and European customers stimulates the adoption of adoption of sustainable products in such regions.

For instance, the European customers choose sustainable products over the chemical based materials considering their environmental benefits. Thus, this is turn is growing the share of market in different regions and helped in expansion of sustainable casket and coffin market size.

The funeral and death care industry are the major industries that consumes the sustainable casket and coffins. With growing regulations, the death care and funeral services companies are using the sustainable materials in order to manufacture sustainable casket and coffins in larger quantities.

In addition, the regulatory bodies are letting the casket and coffin manufacturers to come up with the substantial funeral solutions. Thus, this in turn is growing the adoption of casket and coffin made from sustainable materials which further drives the sustainable casket and coffin market growth.

Request For Customization @

Top Runners:

Leading players of the global sustainable casket and coffin market analyzed in the research include Batesville, The Old Pine Box, H.H. Webb & Co. Pty. Ltd., Titan Casket, Matthews International Corporation, Green Coffins Ireland Ltd., Thacker Caskets, Inc., Starmark Cremation Products., Clark Grave Vault, and Northern Casket Limited.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global sustainable casket and coffins market trends and dynamics.

By material, the soft wooden segment was the largest revenue generator having significant sustainable casket and coffin market share in 2021.

By price, the medium segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By distribution channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global sustainable casket and coffins market throughout the study period.

Inquire Before Buying @

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn