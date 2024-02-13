OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of Georgia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 12 February, 2024



H. E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, Monday, 12 February 2024, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, H. E. Ambassador Nikoloz Revazishvili, Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who presented his Letter of Credence as Special Envoy of the Republic of Georgia to the OIC.�



The two sides commended the level of relations between the OIC and Georgia and expressed the common desire to further strengthen them. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.



�





