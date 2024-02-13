Turkish Airlines Launches Digital Product“TK Wallet”

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ankara

:

Turkish Airlines has added a new service to its digital offerings for passengers by launching the TK Wallet application.

Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Ahmet Olmuştur stated:“In line with our digitalization goals, we continuously improve ourselves to implement applications that will facilitate our passengers' travels. We are working to make our services more accessible and continue to introduce innovations that will add comfort to our guests' travel experiences.



We have added TK Wallet to our digital payment methods by incorporating it into our digital services used through the Turkish Airlines mobile application and website.”

Flag carrier provides Miles&Smiles members the ability to make payments and refunds faster using TK Wallet. Turkish Airlines also offers an opportunity to earn TK Money on top of the refund amount for ticket and additional service purchases made through its mobile application and website.

TK Money earned through refund transactions via TK Wallet, which is offered in four different currencies (Turkish Lira, Euro, US dollar and British pound) through Turkish Airlines' online channels, can be used quickly and securely.

