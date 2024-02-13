Intra-Group Merger Finalised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On December 29, 2023, Bigbank AS published a stock exchange notice announcing the intra-group merger of OÜ Rüütli Property and Palupera Põllud OÜ, both subsidiaries of OÜ Rüütli Majad, which is a subsidiary of Bigbank AS. The merger decisions for OÜ Rüütli Property (the acquiring company) and Palupera Põllud OÜ (the company being acquired) were adopted on January 2, 2024, and the merger was officially recorded in the commercial register on February 12, 2024. Consequently, Palupera Põllud OÜ was removed from the commercial register as of February 12, 2024.

Bigbank AS () is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total assets exceed 2 billion euros.

